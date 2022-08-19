Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Major Shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. Buys 1,639,344 Shares

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

About Ribbon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 93.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 106,362 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 87,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 480.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 286,352 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.