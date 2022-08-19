Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Rating ) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.