Rimbit (RBT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Rimbit (RBT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rimbit has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $42,275.59 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

