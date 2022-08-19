Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $28,260.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000193 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.