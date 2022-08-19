Robert W. Baird Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $444.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $409.00 to $444.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $373.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.10.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $330,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $64,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

