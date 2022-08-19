Robert W. Baird Cuts Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target to $4.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wejo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEJO opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Wejo Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Wejo Group alerts:

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wejo Group will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wejo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.