Robert W. Baird Cuts Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target to $4.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WEJO opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Wejo Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.
Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wejo Group will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
