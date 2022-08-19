RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 34,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 65,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile
RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.
