Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ROG opened at $269.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.03. Rogers has a one year low of $178.43 and a one year high of $274.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rogers

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.