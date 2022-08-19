Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

