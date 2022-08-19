Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 487,309 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 487,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $18,098,656.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,028,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $12,147,990.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $18,645,000.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after buying an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after purchasing an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

