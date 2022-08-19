Ronald Asbury Andrews Purchases 40,000 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. Research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

OCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

