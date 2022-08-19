Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,109. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 609.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

