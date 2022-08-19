Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target Lowered to €8.00 at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rovio Entertainment Oyj from €6.90 ($7.04) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30.
About Rovio Entertainment Oyj
Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses various consumer and entertainment products.
