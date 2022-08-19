Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.21. 374,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

