Royal Bank of Canada Raises abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 150

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).

LON ABDN opened at GBX 161.85 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.68. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.90 ($3.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 599.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

