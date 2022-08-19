Royal Bank of Canada Raises abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 150

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, abrdn has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 174.29 ($2.11).
abrdn Trading Up 2.0 %
LON ABDN opened at GBX 161.85 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.68. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 268.90 ($3.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 599.44.
abrdn Announces Dividend
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Articles
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.