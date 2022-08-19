Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. Cormark increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.27. 463,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,094. The firm has a market capitalization of C$982.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.81.

Insider Activity at Crew Energy

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

