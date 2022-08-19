Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Capitalization Tops $170,755.71

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $170,755.71 and $196.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

