Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Lowered to C$37.50 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.42.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.