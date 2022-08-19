SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $741,672.73 and approximately $84,765.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,057.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.44 or 0.00548192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00245711 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020821 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

