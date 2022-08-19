SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and $712.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,345.06 or 1.00051600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00050888 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00215580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00133008 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00241807 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005294 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

