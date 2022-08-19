Safemars (SAFEMARS) Price Reaches $0.0000

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Safemars has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $37,626.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safemars coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safemars has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Safemars
Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.
