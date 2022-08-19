Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Sells $3,335,892.92 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saia Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

