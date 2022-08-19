Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Saker Aviation Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

