Sakura Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sakura has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $163,475.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00783029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sakura Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sakura Coin Trading
