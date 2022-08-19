Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires New Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Targa Resources accounts for about 1.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Targa Resources Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,015. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 2.46.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

