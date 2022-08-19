Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Builders FirstSource comprises 0.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 981,803 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.8 %

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.51. 28,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

