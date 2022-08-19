Samson Rock Capital LLP Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Samson Rock Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for approximately 0.9% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vontier by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. 24,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

