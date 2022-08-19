Santos Limited (STO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on September 21st

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st. This is a boost from Santos’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Gallagher 215,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

