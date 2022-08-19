Sarcophagus Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $303.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $303.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
