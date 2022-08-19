Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Score Media and Gaming Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10. Score Media and Gaming has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

