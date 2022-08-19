Scotiabank Downgrades Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.68.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$10.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.96. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$10.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 549.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 3,060.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

