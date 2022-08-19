Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 464,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,528.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $37,900.00.
Danimer Scientific Stock Performance
Danimer Scientific stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $21.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.
Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
