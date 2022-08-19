Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $179.87 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $179.87 million and $7.49 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00215561 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001392 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008770 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00472722 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.