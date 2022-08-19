Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in BioNTech by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Shares of BNTX opened at $147.61 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $388.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

