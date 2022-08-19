Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,999 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procaps Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Procaps Group by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 177,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROC opened at $7.50 on Friday. Procaps Group S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Procaps Group Profile

Procaps Group ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.