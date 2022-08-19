Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.32

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.32 and traded as low as $17.45. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 20,476 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

