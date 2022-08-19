Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $549,542.17 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $549,542.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

Semrush Price Performance

Semrush stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after buying an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

