Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SERA stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,807,000. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 630,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 56,457 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.