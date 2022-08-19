Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Sera Prognostics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SERA stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
