Serum (SRM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65.46 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $221.23 million and $65.46 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003701 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.