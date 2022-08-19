ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $198,492.45 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,437.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.26. 979,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.07. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.