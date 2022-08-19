SFL (NYSE:SFL) Issues Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
SFL Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.
SFL Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.
