SFL (NYSE:SFL) Issues Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.78. SFL has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SFL Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SFL in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in SFL by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

