SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

SFL Price Performance

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. 12,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. SFL has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

SFL Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 511,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SFL by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 204,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

