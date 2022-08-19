SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.
NYSE:SFL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. 12,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. SFL has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.
