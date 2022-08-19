Share Buyback Plan Declared by Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Paycom Software stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.00. 265,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,119. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software Company Profile

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

