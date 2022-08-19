Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.
Sharp Price Performance
Sharp stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
About Sharp
