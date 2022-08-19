Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shawcor to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.92.
Shawcor Stock Performance
SCL stock opened at C$6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.57.
About Shawcor
Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.
