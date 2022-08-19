SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Reaches $76,425.89

SHIELD (XSH) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $76,425.89 and approximately $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.85 or 0.07925552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00162264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00259958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00688622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00552887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

