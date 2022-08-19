ShipChain Price Tops $0.0005 (SHIP)

ShipChain (SHIP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $241,622.58 and $8.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,394.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00127372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00073997 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

