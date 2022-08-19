Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAE. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SAE stock opened at €79.00 ($80.61) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.69. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.28 ($66.61) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($169.08). The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

