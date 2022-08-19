Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 715 ($8.64).

SGE opened at GBX 741.20 ($8.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,642.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 673.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 685.56.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

