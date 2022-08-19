Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Lowered to Reduce at Nomura

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Showa Denko K.K. Price Performance
Shares of Showa Denko K.K. stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Showa Denko K.K. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Showa Denko K.K.
