Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Lowered to Reduce at Nomura

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Showa Denko K.K. Price Performance

Shares of Showa Denko K.K. stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Showa Denko K.K. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

